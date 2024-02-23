Nautic Partners acquires SurfacePrep

KeyBanc served as financial advisor to SurfacePrep

Nautic Partners has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SurfacePrep, a provider of surface enhancement solutions. The seller was CenterOak Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

This marks the second exit for CenterOak in 2024 following the sale of CollisionRight in January.

“During CenterOak’s investment, SurfacePrep tripled in size while expanding margins,” said Jason Sutherland, a managing partner of CenterOak in a statement. “Alongside management, we executed an investment thesis to consolidate firms specializing in the highly technical sale of surface enhancement solutions. Increased scale supported investments that made the company a more valuable partner to its vendors, a stronger resource for its customers and a better home for its employees.”

KeyBanc served as financial advisor to SurfacePrep in connection with the transaction while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Nautic targets the healthcare, industrial, and services sectors based in North America. Nautic was founded in 1986.

Based in Dallas, CenterOak invests in middle-market companies.