Nautic Partners-backed Nystrom & Associates appoints Peterson as CEO

Nystrom & Associates, a portfolio company of Nautic Partners, has named Mark Peterson as CEO. Peterson is succeeding Mark Arnold who has served as CEO since May 2020.

On Peterson’s appointment, Keith Farrow, managing director of Nautic Partners, said in a statement, “On behalf of the board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Mark Arnold for his leadership and commitment to Nystrom’s mission over the past three years. The organization now operates in three states, providing exceptional care to meaningfully more consumers than it did when Mark joined.”

Peterson brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role. Most recently, Peterson served as chairman of Nystrom’s board of directors. Prior to that, he was CEO of Genoa Healthcare.

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. Nystrom has 50 clinic locations in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.