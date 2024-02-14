Nautic Partners snaps up home health services firm Angels of Care from VHP

AOC was founded in 2000

Nautic Partners has acquired Angels of Care, a McKinney, Texas-based provider of home health services to pediatric patients with complex medical conditions, to Varsity Healthcare Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

VHP acquired a majority stake in AOC in April 2019.

“I am extremely grateful to the entire VHP team for their extensive capital, operational and strategic support, which was instrumental in enhancing the growth and success of AOC during our partnership,” said Jessica Riggs, CEO of AOC, in a statement.

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Nautic invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1986.