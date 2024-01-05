NaviMed promotes Ross to managing director

He currently serves on the board of directors for Advantage Wound & Surgical Care, Citrus Health Group, and Lighthouse Lab Services and is a board observer for OPN Healthcare

Based in Washington, D.C., NaviMed Capital invests in the healthcare industry

The private equity firm has over $400 million of assets under management

NaviMed Capital has promoted Ryan Ross to managing director.

Ross joined NaviMed in 2015.

“We are thrilled to recognize Ryan’s outstanding contributions to NaviMed with this promotion to managing director,” said Ryan Schwarz, co-founder and managing director of NaviMed in a statement. “Since joining our firm in 2015, Ryan has been instrumental in expanding NaviMed’s portfolio through new platform investments and add-on acquisitions. His promotion is well-deserved.”

Ross has over 10 years of private equity investing experience focused on the healthcare industry. He currently serves on the board of directors for Advantage Wound & Surgical Care, Citrus Health Group, and Lighthouse Lab Services and is a board observer for OPN Healthcare.

