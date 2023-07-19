NaviMed recruits Lee as CFO and compliance VP

At NaviMed, Lee will oversee the management and implementation of all finance-related activities.

NaviMed Capital, a Washington, D.C. area-based healthcare-focused private equity firm based in the Washington, DC area, has named Pete Lee as chief financial officer and vice president of compliance.

Lee joined NaviMed after more than a decade of financial services industry experience at American Industrial Partners, Blackstone Group, and EY.

On the appointment, Brian Canann, managing director and co-founder at NaviMed Capital, said in a statement, “We are delighted that Pete has joined our firm. His experience establishing scalable processes to support rapid growth at prior firms is extremely valuable and timely for NaviMed, as we build on the firm’s successes and prepare for significant growth.”

NaviMed has more than $400 million of assets under management.