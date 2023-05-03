NCP Capital Partners buys majority stake in WR Transformers

Based in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Quebec, WR Transformers is a designer and manufacturer of electrical transformers.

NCP Capital Partners has formed NCP Electrical Power to acquire a majority stake in WR Transformers (WR Transfo), a Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Quebec-based designer and manufacturer of electrical transformers in North America.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2013, WR Transformers produces dry-type electrical transformers from its 50,000 square foot facility in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby. The high-end products are used by customers in the most extreme conditions around the world.

NCP, a Canadian family office, will partner with management to support WR Transformers’ growth and entry into new markets.

“We are very pleased to have concluded this transaction in collaboration with WR Transfo’s management and its president Christian Roberge. The electrification of our economy has led us at NCP to take an interest in high-performance manufacturers in this sector. We are now forming a team with WR Transfo that is motivated to implement and execute a growth strategy that will allow the company to add products and services and attack new markets to become a leader in energy transformation,” said Mario Jacob, head of private investments at NCP, in a statement.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, NCP Capital Partners is a multi-family office serving institutions, companies and private wealth.