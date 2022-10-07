NEOS Overshoe is the perfect fit for Riverside-backed SureWerx

SureWerx is a provider of safety, tool and equipment products

Riverside-backed SureWerx this week announced its acquisition of NEOS Overshoe, a Westport, Ontario-based designer and maker of overshoes for workers across multiple industries, including logistics, transportation and agriculture.

The seller was Rocky Brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

SureWerx is a provider of safety, tool and equipment products. The company is co-headquartered in Vancouver and Elgin, Illinois and supplies products across North America and Europe. SureWerx was in 2018 acquired by The Riverside Company from Canadian junior capital provider Penfund.

The NEOS deal follows SureWerx’s August acquisition of Concord, Ontario-based MEGAComfort International. SureWerx also acquired Portland, Oregon-based Footwear Specialty International in March.

“As with the recent MEGAComfort acquisition, we see tremendous opportunities to leverage the NEOS Overshoe brand across our broad spectrum of distributors and end users alike,” said FSI president, Aaron Atkinson. “Offering a full range of premium overshoes enhances our one-stop shop foot protection program and further strengthens our position as a leader in our market.”

The Riverside Company, a New York-based private equity firm, was founded in 1988 and is a generalist investor, focused on global opportunities across sectors.