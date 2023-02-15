NEP-backed Coretelligent acquires IT services company NetCom

This marks Coretelligent’s sixth acquisition overall and third acquisition since NEP added Coretelligent to its investment portfolio in October 2021

Coretelligent, which is backed by Norwest Equity Partners, has acquired Roswell, Georgia-based NetCom Systems, a provider of IT support to companies in the Southeast. No financial terms were disclosed.

Massachusetts-based Coretelligent is a provider of IT support, cybersecurity, digital transformation, compliance and cloud integration.

“We are delighted to welcome NetCom and their top-tier customers and well-respected team into the Coretelligent family. Our shared tenet of being a trusted partner, passion for providing first-rate customer service, high standards for technical expertise, and the comparable makeup of our solutions made bringing our two firms together a natural conclusion,” said Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent founder, president and CEO, in a stateent. “Through the acquisition of NetCom, Coretelligent has effectively enhanced its services and further strengthened its commitment to delivering the highest-quality service. This acquirement is a mutually advantageous arrangement that benefits our shared clients and provides our current and new team members with abundant opportunities.”

This marks Coretelligent’s sixth acquisition overall and third acquisition since NEP added Coretelligent to its investment portfolio in October 2021.

Founded in 1961, Minneapolis-based Norwest Equity Partners targets companies in the agriculture, business services, consumer, distribution, industrials, and healthcare sectors.