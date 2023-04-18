New Capital-backed Volly names Rice as sales and account management SVP

Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Volly is a provider of technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies.

Volly, a portfolio company of New Capital Partners, has appointed Tom Rice as senior vice president of sales and account management.

Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Volly is a provider of technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies.

Prior to joining Volly, Rice was senior vice president of sales at Open Lending for six years and regional sales manager at CUNA Mutual for 16 years.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, New Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.