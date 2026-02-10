New Catalyst backs new hybrid capital firm Ferghana

- Through the partnership with New Catalyst, Ferghana will gain access to New Catalyst’s ecosystem of tenured private markets professionals and operating partners focused on supporting Ferghana’s launch and growth
- Ferghana’s founder Ma is also a former investment professional at both Sixth Street (and Oaktree Capital Management
- New Catalyst was launched in 2024 in strategic partnership with Apollo
New Catalyst Strategic Partners is providing capital to Ferghana Investment Partners, a newly launched US-based hybrid capital firm that targets mid-market businesses.