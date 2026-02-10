Financial Services

New Catalyst backs new hybrid capital firm Ferghana

Founded by Hadley Ma, the former senior managing director at MGG Investment, Ferghana has offices in New York City and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

-
  • Through the partnership with New Catalyst, Ferghana will gain access to New Catalyst’s ecosystem of tenured private markets professionals and operating partners focused on supporting Ferghana’s launch and growth
  • Ferghana’s founder Ma is also a former investment professional at both Sixth Street (and Oaktree Capital Management
  • New Catalyst was launched in 2024 in strategic partnership with Apollo

New Catalyst Strategic Partners is providing capital to Ferghana Investment Partners, a newly launched US-based hybrid capital firm that targets mid-market businesses.

