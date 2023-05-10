New consulting firm Salus GRC bags investment from Charlesbank

Salus is being led by CEO William Mulligan, President Chris Lombardy and Chief Financial Officer Alan Binder.

Charlesbank Capital Partners has made an investment in Salus GRC, a Westport, Connecticut-based provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting to private fund managers and other financial services firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salus is being led by CEO William Mulligan, President Chris Lombardy and Chief Financial Officer Alan Binder.

“We are excited to partner with Bill and team to build the Salus GRC platform,” said David Katz, a managing director at Charlesbank, in a statement. “We have been evaluating the GRC market with Bill since 2021, and we have been impressed by his industry expertise and strategic vision. His track record of growing and building GRC businesses makes him ideally suited to lead Salus GRC, and he has a strong team to help him succeed.”

Roger Carlile, the founder and former CEO of Ankura Consulting, is joining the board as non-executive chairman.

Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to Charlesbank and Salus GRC.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has raised more than $15 billion of capital since inception.