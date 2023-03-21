New Heritage-backed Carnegie acquires community college marketing firm Clarus Corporation

Carnegie partnered with Heritage in 2020

Based in Boston, New Heritage Capital invests in the middle market

Carnegie, which is backed by New Heritage Capital, has acquired Clarus Corporation, a provider of community college marketing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Westford, Massachusetts, Carnegie is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy firm.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my 30+ personal years of experience, plus the combined energy and experience of my entire staff, to Carnegie,” said Kathi Swanson, president of Clarus Corporation, in a statement. “With Carnegie, we have the opportunity to offer an even larger set of high-quality and innovative services to the community college market.”

