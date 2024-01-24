New Heritage exits dairy flavor ingredients provider Revela Foods

Revela was created via the 2016 merger of Welcome Dairy and Gamay Food Ingredients.

New Heritage Capital has exited its investment in Revela Foods, a New Berlin, Wisconsin-based provider of dairy flavor ingredients via the latter’s acquisition by ADM. No financial terms were disclosed.

Revela was created via the 2016 merger of Welcome Dairy and Gamay Food Ingredients.

“This has been an incredible journey, transforming Revela from a highly regarded, founder-owned dairy ingredients business into an innovative flavor solutions business playing an integral role in innovation and development for its customers,” said Melissa Barry, a partner at New Heritage in a statement. “This is what Heritage does best – partnering with strong businesses such as Revela to help them unlock their full potential.”

Houlihan Lokey and Lincoln International acted as financial advisors and Choate Hall & Stewart, LLP and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. acted as legal advisors to Revela and New Heritage.

Based in Boston, New Heritage invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2006.