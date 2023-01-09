New investment holding company Liftout Capital debuts

The firm was formed by co-founders and Partners Eric Wolf and Bo Sutton.

Denver-based Liftout Capital, a private investment holding company, has launched. The firm was formed by co-founders and Partners Eric Wolf and Bo Sutton.

Liftout invests in the lower middle market.

Liftout targets companies with EBITDA of $1 million to $10 million in areas such as utility services, testing and inspection, education and training, residential services and niche consulting.

“The lower middle market is the most attractive segment within private equity and where we want to invest our capital. Many firms have success and move upmarket – we plan to remain permanently in the lower middle market and provide a profound level of alignment with our portfolio companies,” said Wolf in a statement.

Prior to co-founding Liftout, Wolf was a partner and co-founder of Bow River Capital. Sutton was a director at the same firm.