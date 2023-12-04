New Mountain-backed PerkinElmer snaps up manufacturer Covaris

Covaris is also backed by New Mountain.

PerkinElmer, a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, has acquired Covaris, a Woburn, Massachusetts-based developer of solutions to empower life science innovations. No financial terms were disclosed.

PerkinElmer is a global analytical services and solutions provider.

Covaris is also backed by New Mountain.

On the deal, Andre Moura, a managing director at New Mountain Capital, said in a statement, “The combination of PerkinElmer and Covaris will bring significant benefits to the customers, employees, and stakeholders of both companies. Covaris will now have access to PerkinElmer’s global reach, technical and operating capabilities to continue its rapid growth trajectory.”

Covaris was founded in 1999.

Based in New York, New Mountain has over $45 billion in assets under management.