New oil and gas investment firm Peak 10 Energy debuts

Peak 10 Energy, a new Houston-based oil and gas investment firm focused on acquiring long-life oil and gas assets within the Permian Basin, has launched.

Peak 10’s inaugural acquisition are non-operated oil and gas properties in Reeves, Fisher, Scurry, Gaines, Dawson and Andrews Counties, Texas, from a private seller.

“The formation of Peak 10 and the closing of the Eastern Shelf transaction represent transformational moments in our ability to create scale by consolidating dislocated oil and gas assets,” noted Peak 10 CEO Mark Paull. “We look forward to additional opportunities to provide a differentiated and value-added solution to the market.”

Peak 10’s backers include Legacy Star Capital Partners, Prudential Private Capital and Production Lending.

Legacy Star and Peak 10 are advised by a team at Baker Botts LLP led by Clay Brett as well as Robert Dougherty and Jerimiah Mayfield at Holland and Knight.