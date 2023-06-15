New State-backed NS Aviation acquires Finnoff Aviation Products

Founder Chris Finnoff and the management team will remain with the company.

New State Capital‘s general aviation-focused platform NS Aviation has acquired Broomfield, Colorado-based Finnoff Aviation Products, a provider of aircraft upgrades. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founder Chris Finnoff and the management team will remain with the company.

On the deal, Daniel Han, senior principal at New State and chairman of NS Aviation, said in a statement, “We are truly pleased to partner with Chris, a proven industry leader, and close the platform’s fourth acquisition in 18 months. We remain focused on becoming the premier service provider for the light turbine market by investing in our people and operations, and acquiring quality businesses.”

New State Capital Partners has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction. The firm targets services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA.

New State Aviation Holdings was established in December 2021.

Finnoff specializes in performance products for Pilatus PC-12 aircraft worldwide for commercial and governmental use.