New State Capital-backed PAX snaps up Cram Roofing

PAX Services Group, which is backed by New State Capital Partners, has acquired San Antonio-based Cram Roofing, a provider of re-roofing, maintenance and 24/7 emergency repair services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Millersville Maryland, PAX is a provider of roofing and exterior services.

Cram Roofing’s senior management team will remain with the company.

Cram Roofing was founded in 1986.

“Texas offers an exceptional growth market, and Cram Roofing exemplifies the type of business that will increase and expand PAX’s reach geographically and in terms of service offerings,” said Shaun Vasavada, a principal at New State in a statement. “Cram brings us closer to achieving our goal of establishing PAX as the premier exterior services company across the US, and we continue to pursue additional organic and M&A opportunities to support driving further growth.”

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP acted as legal advisors to PAX Services Group while Clark Hill acted as legal advisor for Cram Roofing.

Founded in 2013, New State Capital Partners is based in New Rochelle, New York.