New State Capital Partners taps Swayne as senior principal

New State Capital Partners has hired Will Swayne as a senior principal.

Most recently, Swayne was a managing director at Partners Group, where he led deals in the professional services sector. Prior to that, he was a managing director at CI Capital Partners.

“Will has been a friend of the firm for many years and a prior colleague,” said David Blechman, founder and senior principal of New State in a statement. “His investment philosophy and interest in working with founders to implement best practices aligns well with ours. We look forward to having him on our senior team.”

Based in Larchmont, New York, New State Capital Partners invests in the middle market. New State and its affiliates have invested in almost 40 companies to date.