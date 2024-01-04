New State hires Levy as VP and Wu as associate

Most recently, Levy was a vice president at AOS Capital while Wu worked as an associate at BofA Securities

Smorodinova joined New State in 2020 as an associate

Based in New Rochelle, New York, New State invests in the middle market

New State Capital Partners has hired Jason Levy as a vice president and Yanre Wu as an associate. Also, the firm promoted Victoria Smorodinova to vice president from senior associate.

Most recently, Levy was a vice president at AOS Capital while Wu worked as an associate at BofA Securities.

Smorodinova joined New State in 2020 as an associate.

“As we continue to invest in our organization, we are looking towards the next generation of talent to support our deal efforts. Jason and Yan bring valuable experience as well as new perspectives to our investment team, and we are pleased to welcome them both,” said David Blechman, founder and senior principal of New State in a statement. “We also want to recognize Victoria’s accomplishments and congratulate her as she takes on a more senior role.”

Based in New Rochelle, New York, New State invests in the middle market.