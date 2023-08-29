New Water-backed Nelson Miller Group acquires manufacturer Injection Works

Based in California, Nelson Miller Group is a provider of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management solutions.

Injection Works was founded in 1988

MBS Advisors served as financial advisor to Injection Works on the transaction, while Kirkland and Ellis served as legal counsel to Nelson Miller Group

New Water Capital invests in the lower middle market

Nelson Miller Group, a portfolio company of New Water Capital, has acquired Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based Injection Works, a provider of complex, custom thermoplastic injection molded plastic components and assemblies for customers in medical, industrial and electrical end-markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in California, Nelson Miller Group is a provider of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Injection Works to the platform” said New Water Capital Principal Matt Carlos in a statement. “Chris and Injection Works have built an exceptional reputation over the years, and we are eager to partner with them to continue to grow its legacy and achieve a new level of success for its customers, employees and the entirety of the Nelson Miller Group.”

Injection Works was founded in 1988.

MBS Advisors served as financial advisor to Injection Works on the transaction, while Kirkland and Ellis served as legal counsel to Nelson Miller Group.

New Water Capital invests in the lower middle market.