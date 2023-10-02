NewHold’s Prime AE picks up Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz

JTL is an integrated engineering, survey and construction services company.

Prime AE Group, a NewHold Enterprises company, has acquired Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz (JTL), an integrated engineering, survey and construction services company.

JTL is Prime AE’s fifth acquisition in the last four years.

JTL supports customers in transportation, water resources, and surveying throughout the Indiana and Kentucky infrastructure market. It is headquartered in New Albany, Indiana.

Prime AE is a multi-discipline engineering and architecture company. It has over 485 employees in 22 offices in the US.

NewHold is an operationally focused investment firm that partners with management teams of lower middle market industrial and business services firms. It is based in New York.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.