Newlook Capital’s dental clinics “Dentalook” platform buys 25th clinic

Dentalook was founded by Newlook Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, in 2007

The latest addition to the platform is a practice based in Toronto

Dentalook, Newlook Capital’s dental clinics investment platform, has completed it’s 25th acquisition since its founding in 2007. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment is in an additional practice located in Toronto. The clinic is situated near Alexandra Park, a high-traffic downtown city park off the main road of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street. It joins Dentalook’s existing complement of practices across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

“We started with a strong footprint in Saskatchewan and diversified our portfolio by focusing on the opportunities in Ontario and Alberta,” said Abbas Osman, Newlook’s chief investment officer. “The teams at both Dentalook and Newlook are thrilled to expand our market presence and service offering in Ontario and more specifically the city of Toronto.”

“With a strategic acquisition approach and industry leading operational capability, we are happy to announce another key addition to our portfolio of dental practices,” said Elroy Gust, Newlook’s chief executive officer.

Newlook is a Canadian private equity firm investing across North America. It manages two sector-focused funds, Industrial Services Fund II and Newlook Capital Dental Fund.