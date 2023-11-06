NewSpring-backed underdog & company scoops up college sports advisor Altius

Underdog & company is a marketing services firm for the sports, media, entertainment and social impact/nonprofit industries.

As part of underdog’s acquisition of Altius, Playfly Sports sold its minority share of the Altius business

Founded in 1999, NewSpring manages over $3 billion

Underdog & company, which is backed by NewSpring Holdings, has acquired Altius Sports Partners, a U.S.-based college sports advisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Underdog & company is a marketing services firm for the sports, media, entertainment and social impact/nonprofit industries.

As part of underdog’s acquisition of Altius, Playfly Sports sold its minority share of the Altius business.

“Our success to date is a testament to our exceptional staff, advisors, founders, and partners, but we’re just getting started,” said Casey Schwab, CEO and founding parter of Altius in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment in collegiate athletics, and with financial backing from NewSpring and support from Dan Mannix and the underdog team, Altius is prepared to meet the moment and help our partners win on and off the field.”

Founded in 1999, NewSpring manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.