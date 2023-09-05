NewSpring Holdings-backed Bridge Core Federal snaps up government services firm GeoYeti

Bridge Core is a provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other technical solutions to the U.S. government.

Bridge Core Federal, which is backed by NewSpring Holdings, has acquired GeoYeti LLC, a McLean, Virginia-based government services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Integrating GeoYeti into the Bridge Core platform is a significant step forward in aligning technology directly to mission outcomes, says Lee Garber, NewSpring general partner in a statement. “By fusing GeoYeti’s Agile Analytics with our Tech-to-Mission services, we enhance the speed and precision of intelligence operations. This streamlined synergy enables Bridge Core to convert data into actionable insights more efficiently, increasing both mission success and ROI for the intelligence community.”

Founded in 1999, NewSpring Holdings is NewSpring’s dedicated holding company. NewSpring manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.