NewSpring Holdings launches new sports marketing platform underdog & company

NewSpring Holdings is acquiring underdog venture team to launch New York City-based underdog & company, a new sports marketing platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

This deal marks NewSpring Holdings’ first investment into the sports sector.

Underdog & company will use significant investment to make strategic acquisitions in the sports marketing space.

Underdog venture team clients include Athletes Unlimited, Jackie Robinson Foundation, Major League Soccer, Pokatok Festival, TelevisaUnivision, and the United States Tennis Association.

Dan Mannix, co-founder of underdog venture team, will serve as co-founder and managing partner of underdog & company. Mannix will be responsible for identifying and cultivating partnerships and acquisitions with entrepreneurial founders, agencies, event properties, and intellectual property.

Nicole Jeter West will continue to serve as CEO of underdog venture team, a subsidiary of underdog & company.

“The formation of underdog & company as NewSpring Holdings’ marketing services platform reflects our thesis-driven focus on industry leaders,” said Skip Maner, general partner of NewSpring Holdings in a statement. “We look to partner with entrepreneurs and operators who have successfully built businesses within a specific industry, bringing the domain knowledge and expertise needed to build platform companies of scale.”

David Nugent, co-founder of underdog venture team and current CEO in Next League, a technology solutions consultancy, will retain a significant equity stake in the newly formed underdog & company.

Founded in 1999, NewSpring manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.