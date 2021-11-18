NewSpring Mezzanine promotes Lee to partner

NewSpring Mezzanine has promoted Kristin Lee to partner. She joined the firm in 2014.

RADNOR, PA – November 18, 2021 – NewSpring (the “Firm”), a family of private equity strategies, today announced that Kristin Lee has been promoted to the role of Partner of NewSpring Mezzanine, the Firm’s dedicated mezzanine strategy. In her elevated role, Kristin will continue executing NewSpring Mezzanine’s strategy of providing a wide range of flexible mezzanine debt and equity solutions to lower-middle-market companies in resilient, expanding industries.

“The NewSpring Mezzanine team leverages a unique approach to investing that combines flexible capital solutions with deep operational expertise to provide our portfolio companies with a clear pathway to long-term growth on their own terms,” said Steve Hobman, NewSpring General Partner. “By promoting from within, we’ve created a team with longevity and deep investment expertise. Adding Kristin’s 20-plus years of experience and relentless dedication to helping companies grow further strengthens our roster of partners and allows our team to remain focused on value creation and meeting portfolio companies’ needs in a wide array of markets.”

Since joining NewSpring 2014, Kristin has leveraged her vast experience sourcing, structuring, underwriting, and managing mezzanine and equity investments in ways that have helped the strategy expand into new markets. Kristin has also been essential to growing the Firm’s geographic presence to better serve portfolio companies operating across the U.S. Kristin founded NewSpring’s Chicago office before going on to establish the Firm’s office in Denver. She currently sits on the board of several companies, including Beacon Manufacturing Group, Titan Growth, SocialSEO, Domaille, Fabulous Floors, IQ Brands, Joneca Company, LOR-MAR, and MicroAge.

“Throughout my career, I’ve developed a passion for working with business owners at exciting, growing companies, and I’m thrilled to expand the NewSpring Mezzanine strategy alongside a team of experienced leaders that share this commitment,” said Kristin Lee. “I’m excited to put my skills to work in this elevated role as NewSpring Mezzanine continues its geographic expansion in pursuit of better serving a wider range of industries in locations across the U.S.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the final close of the Firm’s fourth mezzanine fund, NewSpring Mezzanine Capital IV (“NSM IV”), which raised $364.3 million, making it the largest mezzanine fund the Firm has raised to date. So far, the fund has invested in 22 companies in geographies across the U.S. and has considerable momentum in sectors where NewSpring Mezzanine has significant experience, like manufacturing and business services. With deep relationships in the lower-middle market and a stable, consistent team, NewSpring has the operational advantage to deploy capital in all economic environments.

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 170 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.