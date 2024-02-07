NexPhase-backed Aztec Software buys financial content provider Financial Fitness Group

As a result of this deal, FFG will be combined with iGrad, an Aztec brand and financial literacy platform

Founded in 2007, NexPhase Capital invests in the lower middle market

The firm targets the healthcare, software, and consumer services sectors

Aztec Software, a portfolio company of NexPhase Capital, has acquired Financial Fitness Group, a San Diego-based financial content provider.

Aztec is an educational software firm.

“Financial literacy is critical for adults to drive multi-generational change, and we remain committed to providing the resources that enable adult learners to succeed,” said Jonathan Blitt, CEO of Aztec Software in a statement. “Adding FFG to our award-winning iGrad team moves Aztec closer to fulfilling our mission to provide all adults with the tools to not only support their families, but also to create opportunities for the next generation.”

