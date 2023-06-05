NexPhase-backed Calcium+Company buys scientific communications firm CSG Health Group

CSG Health Group was established in 2020

Calcium+Company, which is backed by NexPhase Capital, has acquired CSG Health Group, a scientific communications agency.

Calcium+Company is a healthcare marketing agency.

CSG Health Group was established in 2020.

“We see many exciting business opportunities as we welcome the talented CSG Health staff to the Calcium+Company family,” said Group President Greg Lewis in a statement. “The extensive experience Alissa, Luigi, Joe, and team bring to Vitamin MD will meaningfully strengthen our scientific capabilities.”

Calcium+Company is led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

Founded in 2007, NexPhase Capital is based in New York City. The firm targets lower-middle-market companies. operating in the healthcare, software, and consumer services sectors.