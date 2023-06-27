NexPhase Capital-backed KnowFully appoints Wertz as CEO

He succeeds Eric Cantor, who has been CEO since 2020 and will remain on the board following a transition period.

KnowFully Learning Group, which is backed by NexPhase Capital, has named Matthew Wertz as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately.

He succeeds Eric Cantor, who has been CEO since 2020 and will remain on the board following a transition period.

Radnor, Pennsylvania-based KnowFully is a provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the healthcare, accounting, and finance sectors.

Most recently, he served as chief business officer at WorldStrides. Previously, he served as CEO of Explorica, which was sold to WorldStrides in 2016.

“This is an exciting time for KnowFully, as we look to build on our expansion into strategic new areas of continuing education and exam preparation,” said Stephen Hoffman, operating partner at NexPhase Capital and executive chairman at KnowFully in a statement. “Throughout his career, Matthew has demonstrated the ability to grow market share and implement operational improvements, and I am confident he brings the right skills and leadership experience to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and product launches.”

NexPhase Capital invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software.