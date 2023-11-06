NexPhase Capital taps King as operating partner

Before that, he was a healthcare president for Standard Register

King has also held various SVP roles at companies including MedAssets and McKesson

NexPhase Capital invests in the lower middle-market

NexPhase Capital LP has named John King as operating partner within the firm’s healthcare and software verticals.

Most recently, King was CEO of former NexPhase portfolio company OmniSYS. Before that, he was a healthcare president for Standard Register, and he has also held various SVP roles at companies including MedAssets and McKesson.

“We’ve seen firsthand that John is a proven leader with a successful history of growing companies through operational excellence, resulting in significant value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders alike,” said Ted Yun, a managing partner at NexPhase in a statement. “He has devoted his career to advancing healthcare delivery through the creation and adoption of innovative, tech-enabled solutions. We look forward to working with John in his new role to find the best investments and partner with management teams to drive continued operational growth across our portfolio.”

NexPhase Capital invests in the lower middle-market. The firm targets the healthcare, software and consumer sectors. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital.