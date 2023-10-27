Nexus Capital scoops up razor brand Dollar Shave Club

As a result of this deal, Unilever will retain a 35 percent minority stake in Dollar Shave Club

The transaction is expected to close this year

Based in Los Angeles, Nexus was founded in 2013

Nexus Capital Management has acquired Dollar Shave Club, a Los Angeles-based men’s grooming brand. The seller was Unilever. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this deal, Unilever will retain a 35 percent minority stake in Dollar Shave Club.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

On the deal, Michael Cohen, a partner at Nexus Capital Management, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to acquire Dollar Shave Club, based on its strong brand loyalty, pioneering DTC model, and omni-channel presence. We see growth potential and will invest in cutting-edge marketing, product quality and new innovations. Dollar Shave Club will also serve as a platform for additional brands with a similar DNA.”

Based in Los Angeles, Nexus was founded in 2013.

Dollar Shave Club was founded in 2011.