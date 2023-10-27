Nexus Capital scoops up razor brand Dollar Shave Club

- As a result of this deal, Unilever will retain a 35 percent minority stake in Dollar Shave Club
Nexus Capital Management has acquired Dollar Shave Club, a Los Angeles-based men’s grooming brand. The seller was Unilever. No financial terms were disclosed.
As a result of this deal, Unilever will retain a 35 percent minority stake in Dollar Shave Club.
The transaction is expected to close this year.
On the deal, Michael Cohen, a partner at Nexus Capital Management, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to acquire Dollar Shave Club, based on its strong brand loyalty, pioneering DTC model, and omni-channel presence. We see growth potential and will invest in cutting-edge marketing, product quality and new innovations. Dollar Shave Club will also serve as a platform for additional brands with a similar DNA.”
Based in Los Angeles, Nexus was founded in 2013.
Dollar Shave Club was founded in 2011.