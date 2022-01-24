NGP backs DAWGS

NextGen Growth Partners has made an investment in DAWGS, a maker of steel panels used to cover door and window openings on vacant buildings. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGen Growth Partners (NGP) announced its investment into Door and Window Guard Systems, Inc. (“DAWGS”). DAWGS (www.dawgsinc.com) is a leading manufacturer and provider of attractive steel panels used to cover door and window openings on vacant buildings. DAWGS offers a turnkey security solution for lenders, municipalities, investors, and property owners. Their solutions eliminate break-ins and many of the other problems associated with vacant property.

NGP made the investment into DAWGS in October 2021. Concurrent with the acquisition, NGP named Entrepreneur-in-Residence Nick Oberhouse as CEO of DAWGS. “The partnership between NGP and DAWGS is based upon a shared vision. DAWGS has developed a strong reputation for its quality product and services, and we are committed to expanding the company’s reach through this newfound strategic partnership,” said Oberhouse.

Since 2009, the engineers and real estate professionals at DAWGS have been revolutionizing the building security industry. As a leader in vacant property security, DAWGS’ impenetrable, proprietary door and window guards are uniquely designed to prevent theft, vandalism, and occupation. DAWGS currently serves 19 states, and Washington D.C. Services will expand into Southern California beginning in February 2022.

Since its inception, the DAWGS team has prioritized quality customer service throughout the installation, maintenance, and removal processes. “The competitive advantage really comes from the customer service,” said Ghian Foreman, DAWGS customer and recently appointed board member. “DAWGS is a key partner for those looking to preserve their assets, and the team provides superior customer service to match the superior product. That’s where I see the difference. The DAWGS team goes out of its way to communicate transparently and form interpersonal connections with customers. That familiarity and those relationships make the overall experience better.”

DAWGS Founder Brandon Buhai will remain active in the company and has been appointed President. “DAWGS has been securing vacant property for over a decade. We operate in a unique niche, and this made finding the right investment partner a little challenging when it came to recap and re-invest for long-term growth,” said Buhai. “We are thrilled to partner with NextGen as we think that we’ve been able to really stack the deck in our favor. Between strategic co-investments, community leaders who have joined our board of directors, and being able to access the NextGen team, we are very excited for the future.”

Just recently, DAWGS has hired Ryan Welage as Director of Operations. DAWGS will continue to grow both the marketing and business development teams in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to partner with DAWGS and look forward to the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said NGP Managing Partner Brian O’Connor. “DAWGS is truly the premiere partner in this industry and with Nick and the amazing DAWGS team leading the charge, I know we are looking to an exciting next chapter for this business.”

About NextGen Growth Partners

Headquartered in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, NextGen Growth Partners is a private equity firm that partners with the best and brightest entrepreneurial talent to acquire, operate, and grow lower middle market businesses across a variety of industries. The team has a strong track record of creating value through growth and operational improvement in middle market businesses. For more information, please visit nextgengp.com.