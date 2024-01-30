Nihiser joins Garnett Station as operating partner

In this role, Nihiser will work with the Garnett Station investment team to execute its growth strategy in the child education and enrichment markets.

He was the former CEO of Code Ninjas

Prior to this, he served as chief operating officer of Brain Balance Achievement Centers as well as the vice president of international operations and development at School of Rock

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station manages over $2.2 billion of assets

Garnett Station Partners has hired Justin Nihiser as operating partner.

In this role, Nihiser will work with the Garnett Station investment team to execute its growth strategy in the child education and enrichment markets.

He was the former CEO of Code Ninjas. Prior to this, he served as chief operating officer of Brain Balance Achievement Centers as well as the vice president of international operations and development at School of Rock.

“We are thrilled to have Justin onboard as we accelerate our strategy in the youth enrichment and education spaces. They are large, fragmented and growing markets that align with our investment focus and playbook,” said Alex Sloane, a co-founder and managing partner of Garnett Station in a statement.

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station manages over $2.2 billion of assets.