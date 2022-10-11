NMS-backed DirectMed acquires MRI coil firm ScanMed

Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice to DirectMed on the deal

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion

NMS invests in the business services and healthcare services industries

DirectMed Parts & Service, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Omaha-based ScanMed, an MRI coil company. No financial terms were disclosed.

DirectMed is a medical imaging parts, systems, and service company.

ScanMed was founded in 2004 by Dr. Randall Jones.

Brad de Koning, President & CEO of DirectMed commented, “For over 10 years, ScanMed has been our go-to vendor for the most complicated MRI coil repairs. All of us at DirectMed are delighted to partner with Dr. Jones and his highly capable staff. There will be no immediate changes to the ScanMed brand, the Omaha operation, or their commitment to their entire client base.”

David Peterson, a managing director at NMS, said in a statement, “This partnership not only adds significant customer and geographic coverage, but also depth in technical knowledge. Dr. Jones was one of the first individuals we reached out to following our investment in DirectMed, and we are very excited to be partnering with the ScanMed team. NMS and DirectMed look forward to continuing to pursue opportunistic partnerships to accelerate our growth.”

Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice to DirectMed.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. NMS invests in the business services and healthcare services industries. NMS backs lower middle market companies.