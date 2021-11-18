NMS-backed Strive Capital buys Summit Xpress

Strive Medical, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Summit Xpress Medical Supply, a regional distributor of urological supplies to patients in the home setting.

PRESS RELEASE

Irving, TX, November [ ], 2021 – Strive Medical (“Strive” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today the acquisition of Summit Xpress Medical Supply (“Summit Xpress”), a leading regional distributor of urological supplies to patients in the home setting. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anthony You, owner and CEO of Summit Xpress commented, “We are truly excited to be partnering with Strive and entering into this next chapter for our business. Our team has been impressed with Strive’s thoughtfulness and unwavering focus on high quality service, which was one of the primary reasons that attracted us to this partnership. We look forward to working with the Strive team and continuing to provide the best possible care to our patients.”

“Our partnership with Anthony and Summit Xpress brings Strive to an exciting new stage, with an expanded presence in the Northeast and other major markets,” said Todd Philbrick, CEO of Strive. “We were impressed with the technology-enabled business that Anthony has built, and we are looking forward to continue to work with their team to serve our patients with high quality care.”

Covington Associates served as exclusive financial advisor to Summit Xpress.

About Strive Medical:

Strive Medical is a provider of direct-to-patient urological and wound care supplies to patients in the home setting, serving patients across the US. Strive is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Since its founding, Strive has focused on giving patients the highest quality customer service and best products available. For additional information on Strive, please visit the company’s website at www.strivemedical.com.