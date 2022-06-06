NMS-backed USFAS acquires Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates, a podiatric services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

New York, NY, June 6, 2022 – U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC (“USFAS”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today that it has acquired Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates, which operates two practices in New Jersey.

Founded in 1996, Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates has locations in Sea Girt and Point Pleasant, welcoming patients across Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The practice offers a wide array of podiatric services to patients, including treatment and care for common foot and ankle conditions, injuries, geriatric foot care, and diabetic limb salvage and wound care. Beyond delivering exceptional care, the practice has a strong commitment to patient education and seeks to empower every individual in managing their unique condition.

Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates is home to three of the state’s premier Board-Certified Podiatrists. Dr. James P. Sullivan, who founded the practice in 1996, specializes in foot surgery and in rearfoot reconstructive ankle surgery. In 2013 Dr. Sullivan founded a 3-year surgical residency at a Level 1 trauma center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in Neptune, NJ. He has since served as the Residency Director. Dr. Greg D. Clark joined in 2005 and specializes in forefoot and reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery. Dr. Catherine L. Churchill joined the practice in 2016 and also serves as the Assistant Director of the Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to join USFAS, and to take advantage of the many opportunities that come with this partnership. It’s the next step forward for our practice as we seek to continue delivering the highest standard of care to our patients,” said Dr. Sullivan. “I believe this affiliation is going to help us do what we’ve always done at a higher level: give our patients exactly what they need to put their best foot forward.”

“Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates is the embodiment of everything USFAS stands for, from exceptional patient care to ongoing practice evolution,” said Cotton Hawes, Chief Executive Officer at USFAS. “This is a small team that consistently delivers big for their patients, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our network of practices. This partnership represents USFAS’ sixth acquisition in 2022 alone, and our first entry into the New Jersey market. Looking ahead to the rest of this year, we anticipate expanding our presence in this new market as well as our legacy service areas. Additionally we are excited to continue our geographic expansion into new markets in the coming months.”

With this partnership, Jersey Shore Podiatric Associates will benefit from USFAS’ extensive administrative and support services, which include top-of-the-line information technology, a dedicated clinical compliance team, electronic medical records, payor credentialing and contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, finance and accounting, and business development.

USFAS is a leading provider of podiatric services providing a full range of specialty services for the advanced treatment of foot and lower extremity conditions. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS provides services through a growing network of nearly 100 offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., and over 100 Board Certified and Board Qualified podiatrists. USFAS is an affiliate of Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic and NMS Capital, with plans to expand nationally. For additional information on USFAS, visit the company’s website at www.footandankle-usa.com.