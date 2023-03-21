NMS-backed USFAS acquires two Virginia podiatry practices

Based in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS is a provider of podiatric services.

Augusta Podiatric Medicine & Surgery is owned and operated by Dr. John Ocheltree

Center for Foot and Ankle Care is owned and operated by Dr. Barry Saffran

NMS Capital targets the business services and healthcare services industries

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired two Virginia-based podiatry practices: Augusta Podiatric Medicine & Surgery Inc. and Center for Foot and Ankle Care, PC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Augusta Podiatric Medicine & Surgery is owned and operated by Dr. John Ocheltree.

Center for Foot and Ankle Care is owned and operated by Dr. Barry Saffran.

On the transactions, USFAS CEO Cotton Hawes, said in a statement, “USFAS is excited to welcome these practices and the podiatric professionals who make them exceptional. As we continually seek to raise the bar for excellence by bringing reputable practices into our family, these newest additions are a testament to the values we seek to uphold. Together, we’re going to do great things.”

Based in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS is a provider of podiatric services.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. The private equity firm targets the business services and healthcare services industries.