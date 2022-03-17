NMS beefs up OEC with new addition

Zain Manekia has joined NMS’s Operating Executive Council. Manekia is a veteran investor and board advisor with 25 plus years of experience. Based in New York, NMS invests in lower middle market companies.

New York, NY, March 17, 2022 – NMS Capital (“NMS”) announced today a new executive partnership with Zain Manekia to pursue platform investments in the digital infrastructure services industry, including managed services providers, IT asset management, IT asset disposition, third party maintenance, field support and facility management, design, engineering and construction, and business intelligence. Mr. Manekia has joined NMS’s Operating Executive Council (“OEC”), which is comprised of experienced industry leaders and operating executives. NMS OEC members work alongside NMS and portfolio management, bringing their deep industry knowledge, expertise, and relationships to our companies. Together, NMS and Mr. Manekia will actively work to identify, partner with, and build industry-leading businesses within the digital infrastructure services market.

Mr. Manekia is a highly accomplished investor and board advisor with 25+ years of experience. Drawing on his extensive knowledge across the digital infrastructure landscape of data centers, fiber, towers, and distributed networks, Zain has guided companies in transitioning from entrepreneurial leadership to institutional status. He has a track record of significant value creation both organically and through acquisitions.

Mr. Manekia commented, “I am excited to be joining NMS’s OEC to support their thesis in digital infrastructure services, especially given the tailwinds in the space. I look forward to leveraging my background to support NMS in their pursuit of new opportunities and building out a scalable services sector platform that can take advantage of the trends in the space.”

“The combination of Zain’s background in investing and digital infrastructure positions him to provide key end market intel and connections that will allow us to capitalize on the space,” said Donza Worden, Vice President at NMS. “We look forward to Zain’s perspective and operational insights as we evaluate quality assets in the sector.”

NMS has a strong track record within the services industry with complementary business services companies, including Exo (asset inspection and remediation services of critical infrastructure), Avaap (ERP systems integrator with a focus on servicing the Workday eco-system) and Safety Management Group (EHS services).

About NMS Capital:

NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle market companies. The firm was formed through the spin-out of a group of portfolio companies from Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S. poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular concentration on companies in Business Services and Healthcare Services. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.