NMS Capital-backed Cordental Group acquires two dental practices

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion

NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries

Cordental Group, which is backed by NMS Capital, has acquired two dental practices, Cincinnati-based Rogers Family Dentistry and St.-Lous-based Dr. Allan Link DMD. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transactions, Dana Soper, co-founder and CEO of CORDENTAL said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to begin our partnership with the Rogers team and Dr. Link and his team. Both groups embody the energy, love for dentistry, and involvement in the dental community that CORDENTAL stands by and are exactly the type of team members we want as a part of our family. We share a very similar set of values; quality care, world class customer service, respect and collaboration and that will make these affiliations huge successes.”

Based in Cincinnati, Cordental Group is a dental support organization that provides business support services to affiliated dental practices across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southeastern U.S.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion, NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries.