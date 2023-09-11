NMS Capital-backed DirectMed medical imaging equipment parts provider

Technical Prospects was founded by former Siemens engineer Robert Probst in 1997

DeBruin & Associates served as financial advisor to Technical Prospects on the deal

DirectMed Parts & Services, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Technical Prospects, a Wisconsin-based provider of parts, training, and support for medical imaging equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

DirectMed is a medical imaging parts, systems, and service company.

Technical Prospects was founded by former Siemens engineer Robert Probst in 1997. Today Technical Prospects is led by President & CEO Jeremy Probst, who has spent 20+ years in the medical imaging and engineering field.

On the deal, David Peterson, managing director at NMS, said in a statement, “This partnership brings significant expertise and technical depth within the Siemens arena into the DirectMed family. Technical Prospects was a high priority opportunity from NMS’ initial investment in DirectMed, and we are very excited to be partnering with Jeremy and the Technical Prospects team. NMS and DirectMed look forward to continuing to pursue opportunistic partnerships to accelerate our growth.”

Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice to DirectMed. DeBruin & Associates served as financial advisor to Technical Prospects, and Godfrey & Kahn provided counsel.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.5 billion. NMS targets business services and healthcare services industries.