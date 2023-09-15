NMS Capital-backed Flourish Research acquires Valley Clinical Trials

Flourish Research is a provider of clinical trials with multiple locations in the U.S.

NMS Capital portfolio company Flourish Research has acquired Valley Clinical Trials, a clinical research site with three locations in California that specialize in cardiology, metabolic, and related therapeutic areas. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flourish Research is a provider of clinical trials with multiple locations in the U.S.

Valley was founded by Julie Toven, Dr. Christopher Chow, and Dr. Masoud Azizad in 2010. Toven and the current management team will continue in their roles at Valley after the acquisition.

On the deal, Luis Gonzalez, Partner at NMS Capital, said in a statement, “The partnership with Valley is strategic on multiple fronts, it represents Flourish’s entry to the west coast, strengthens our competencies in a key indication, and builds on our focus of serving diverse populations.”

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.4 billion.