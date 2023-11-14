NMS Capital-backed Flourish Research snaps clinical research site MIMR

MIMR was founded in 2015 by Dr. Gregory Kirk, and co-founders Chelsea and Joshua Mabry

Flourish Research, which is backed by NMS Capital, has acquired Florida-based Merritt Island Medical Research, a clinical neuroscience-focused research site. No financial terms were disclosed.

MIMR was founded in 2015 by Dr. Gregory Kirk, and co-founders Chelsea and Joshua Mabry.

Dr. Kirk and Joshua will remain in their current roles at MIMR, while Chelsea will transition to supporting the broader Flourish platform in addition to MIMR’s success.

On the deal, Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said in a statement, “Following our partnerships with neuroscience focused sites, including AMC Research and Keystone Clinical Studies, the MIMR transaction firmly positions Flourish as a market leader in the space. We are equally excited to support the MIMR team as they expand their footprint and leverage the Flourish platform of best-in-class sites that have a strong brand and track-record of recruiting and retaining a highly diversified patient base in neuroscience related indications.”

Healthwatch Partners LLC served as financial advisor to MIMR and McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to NMS and Flourish.

Flourish Research is a provider of clinical trials. Flourish currently has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is currently managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries.