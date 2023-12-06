NMS Capital-backed U.S. Urology Partners snaps up Greater Boston Urology

U.S. Urology is a provider of urology and other specialty services.

U.S. Urology Partners, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Greater Boston Urology, a urology practice in Massachusetts. No financial terms were disclosed.

U.S. Urology is a provider of urology and other specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced treatment options for prostate and bladder cancer, and other ancillary services. The practice has a network of over 60 locations throughout Ohio, New York, Florida, Indiana, and Massachusetts including two ambulatory surgery centers as well as a state-of-the-art robotic surgery function.

On the deal, Luis Gonzalez, senior partner at NMS Capital, said in a statement, “U.S. Urology’s partnership with GBU marks the Company’s fifth transaction of significant scale since we partnered together to form a best-in-class urological platform. Throughout that time, U.S. Urology has grown to represent one of the largest integrated urology practices in the country driven by a combination of organic and acquisition-centric strategies.”

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to U.S. Urology and NMS. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company served as financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman provided legal advice to GBU. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Crescent Capital.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital targets the business services and healthcare service industries. The private equity firm is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion.