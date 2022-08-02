NMS Capital-backed USFAS acquires Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA

USFAS is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA, a provider of podiatric care. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2016, Foot & Ankle Specialists specializes in treating a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions, including heel pain, arthritis, ingrown toenails, bunions, diabetic feet, and more.

“Foot & Ankle Specialists is a trusted, friendly, and highly-skilled team of podiatrists, and I’m excited to welcome them to the USFAS network,” said Cotton Hawes, CEO at USFAS, in a statement. “We understand and admire the level of commitment these doctors put into their practice, and look forward to supporting them as they reach new patients and expand their capabilities.”

USFAS is a provider of podiatric services providing a full range of specialty services for the advanced treatment of foot and lower extremity conditions. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS provides services through a growing network of approximately 100 offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware, West Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

