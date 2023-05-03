NMS Capital-backed USFAS acquires three podiatry practices

Alpine Podiatry Center operates two clinics in South Carolina

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, which is backed by NMS Capital, has acquired Alpine Podiatry Center, Thomas Podiatry & Associates and Mountain Podiatry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the acquisitions, Cotton Hawes, CEO of USFAS, said in a statement,“We are building a network of providers who put patients first. The doctors at these three groups focus on healing patients and making them feel valued. I am grateful to work with such outstanding clinicians and staff.”

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS is a provider of podiatric services. USFAS provides services through a growing network of about 150 offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. NMS invests in lower middle market companies in the business services and healthcare services sectors.