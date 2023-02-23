NMS Capital-backed USFAS acquires three podiatry practices

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.5 billion

NMS invests in lower middle market companies in the business services and healthcare services industries

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has made several acquisitions: Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C., which operates two clinics in Michigan; Podiatry Inc., which operates four clinics in Ohio; and Bethel Foot and Ankle, which operates a clinic in Connecticut.

“All of these practices are exemplary, with a strong, consistent track record of service excellence. They’re welcome additions to the USFAS family and the pinnacle of everything we’re looking for in our partner practices.” says Cotton Hawes, CEO at USFAS, in a statement. “We’re eager to bring them into the fold and work with them in partnership, to realize an even higher potential for the future.”

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS is a provider of podiatric services.

