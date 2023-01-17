NMS Capital promotes Worden to principal, Durney to VP and Truong to senior accountant

Worden joined NMS in 2017, Durney came on board in 2019 and Truong joined in 2016.

NMS Capital has promoted Donza Worden to principal, Colin Durney to vice president and Siri Truong to senior accountant.

Worden initially joined NMS as a senior associate in 2017. Prior to NMS, Worden spent three years at LaSalle Capital.

Durney joined NMS as an associate in 2019. Prior to NMS, Durney worked in the healthcare investment banking group at BMO Capital Markets.

Truong initially joined NMS’ finance team as a staff accountant in 2016 after spending time at Enterprise Holdings and MaxHealth Family Medicine.

“Paramount to the success of NMS has been our human capital. We have worked hard to build a team characterized not only by talent, but by integrity and cultural fit as well,” said Kevin Jordan and Martin Chavez, co-founders and managing partners of NMS in a statement. “The promotion of these individuals, who have been with NMS for a combined 17 years, are well-deserved and speak to our commitment to the continued growth and advancement of the firm.”

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries.