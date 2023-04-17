NMS Capital-SMG acquires safety services provider Trinity Safety Group

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. provided legal counsel to SMG while Cox, Sargeant & Burns, P.C. provided legal counsel to Trinity

Maranon Capital, LP provided debt financing to support the transaction

Safety Management Group, LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired Indianapolis-based Trinity Safety Group, a provider of safety services. No financial terms were disclosed.

SMG is a safety, environmental, and health services firm.

On the deal, Noel Jeon, managing director at NMS Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled for Jason and the team at Trinity to join SMG as we continue to grow and add more capabilities to better serve our clients. We see immediate value through the combination of both companies’ unique customer bases, end-market expertise, and teams of safety professionals. Furthermore, the shared vision and fit between management has been clear since our first conversation with Trinity.”

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. provided legal counsel to SMG. Cox, Sargeant & Burns, P.C. provided legal counsel to Trinity. Maranon Capital, LP provided debt financing to support the transaction.

SMG was founded in 1991. Trinity was founded by Jason Jones in 2002.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital targets the business services and healthcare services sectors. The firm manages assets in excess of $1.5 billion.