NMS Capital-USFAS acquires three podiatry practices

U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, has acquired three podiatry practices: Mid-West Podiatry & Associates, which operates five clinics in Missouri, First Choice Ankle & Foot Care Center, which operates two clinics in Kentucky; and Foot Specialists of Kansas City, which operates three clinics in Kansas and Missouri. No financail terms were disclosed.

“USFAS couldn’t be more fortunate to partner with these practices and the incredible professionals at the helm of each,” says Cotton Hawes, CEO at USFAS, in a statement. “Their commitment to patient care, practice excellence, innovation, technology, and knowledge are unyielding—exactly what we value at USFAS. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our growing family of exceptional practices.”

Based in Rockville, Maryland, USFAS is a provider of podiatric services.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital manages assets in excess of $1.5 billion. NMS invests in lower middle-market companies in business services and healthcare services industries.